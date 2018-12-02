Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.54 Million

Brokerages predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce sales of $142.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.80 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $139.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $570.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.60 million to $573.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $578.59 million, with estimates ranging from $577.81 million to $579.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $141.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

CBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 67.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 29.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 268,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,954. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $67.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.48%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

