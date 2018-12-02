Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Santander raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 345.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 654,030 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 269,800 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 341,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 245,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199,903 shares during the period. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBD traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,566. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 8th will be issued a $0.1115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s previous special dividend of $0.11. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.61%.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

