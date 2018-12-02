Comparing ADVA Optical Networking (ADVOF) and Track Group (TRCK)

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) and Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

ADVA Optical Networking has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and Track Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADVA Optical Networking $581.16 million 0.74 -$4.77 million $0.08 108.00 Track Group $29.73 million 0.31 -$4.72 million N/A N/A

Track Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADVA Optical Networking.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ADVA Optical Networking and Track Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADVA Optical Networking 0 0 0 0 N/A Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ADVA Optical Networking and Track Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADVA Optical Networking 1.01% 3.95% 1.93% Track Group -19.72% 82.35% 7.35%

Summary

ADVA Optical Networking beats Track Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable demarcation, edge aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators. The company also provides timing and synchronization products; network infrastructure assurance products; and automated network management products, such as FSP service manager, FSP network manager, FSP network hypervisor, ensemble portal, and Pro-Vision products that offer a unified platform for network operations. In addition, it provides professional services to plan, operate, and maintain the networks. The company sells its products to telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies directly, as well as through a network of distribution partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; and develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company's products and services include a portfolio of hardware and software applications, including ReliAlert XC3, a GPS device that enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders through a patented on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; and TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for android and iOS devices. It also provides data analytics services; BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system; SecureCuff steel bands; and Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Track Group, Inc. sells its products primarily in the United States, Latin American countries, and the Caribbean countries. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

