Comparing Avant Diagnostics (AVDX) and H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) and H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

H&E Equipment Services pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Avant Diagnostics does not pay a dividend. H&E Equipment Services pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H&E Equipment Services has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of H&E Equipment Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Avant Diagnostics and H&E Equipment Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A H&E Equipment Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

H&E Equipment Services has a consensus price target of $37.80, indicating a potential upside of 70.65%. Given H&E Equipment Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe H&E Equipment Services is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and H&E Equipment Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avant Diagnostics $110,000.00 33.70 -$11.75 million N/A N/A H&E Equipment Services $1.03 billion 0.77 $109.65 million $3.48 6.36

H&E Equipment Services has higher revenue and earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Avant Diagnostics and H&E Equipment Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avant Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A H&E Equipment Services 11.58% 35.00% 4.94%

Summary

H&E Equipment Services beats Avant Diagnostics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary diagnostic tests that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It offers OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer; and MSPrecise, a DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis at first clinical presentation. The company is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis. As of December 31, 2017, the company's rental fleet consisted of 31,387 pieces of equipment. It also sells new and used equipment, as well as parts; and provides maintenance and repair services for the customers' owned equipment. In addition, the company offers ancillary equipment support activities, including transportation, hauling, parts shipping, and loss damage waivers. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. provides its services to industrial and commercial companies, construction contractors, manufacturers, public utilities, municipalities, and maintenance contractors, as well as for other industrial accounts. As of February 15, 2018, it had a network of 83 full-service facilities serving approximately 39,600 customers across 22 states in the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

