Comparing BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC) & Digi International (DGII)

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) and Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

BOS Better OnLine Sol has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digi International has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of BOS Better OnLine Sol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Digi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Digi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BOS Better OnLine Sol and Digi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOS Better OnLine Sol 2.99% 9.34% 4.84% Digi International 0.57% 1.32% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BOS Better OnLine Sol and Digi International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOS Better OnLine Sol 0 0 0 0 N/A Digi International 0 0 6 0 3.00

Digi International has a consensus target price of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 42.74%. Given Digi International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digi International is more favorable than BOS Better OnLine Sol.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOS Better OnLine Sol and Digi International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOS Better OnLine Sol $28.93 million 0.27 $770,000.00 N/A N/A Digi International $228.37 million 1.42 $1.30 million $0.05 236.80

Digi International has higher revenue and earnings than BOS Better OnLine Sol.

Summary

Digi International beats BOS Better OnLine Sol on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOS Better OnLine Sol Company Profile

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; RFID systems for libraries; RFID-based system for tracking inventory in a produce packing house; automatic system for industrial packing lines; and automatic system to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings. In addition, this division provides maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also provides console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, it offers turn-key networking product design, testing, and certification services for wireless technology platforms and applications; implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides Digi Smart Solution, a system that enables restaurants, groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies, schools, hospitals, and industrial sites to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods, as well as to track the completion of operating tasks by employees. It sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

