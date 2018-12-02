Comparing ENGlobal (ENG) & Willdan Group (WLDN)

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) and Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENGlobal and Willdan Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGlobal $55.76 million 0.43 -$16.25 million N/A N/A Willdan Group $273.35 million 1.51 $12.12 million $1.18 31.94

Willdan Group has higher revenue and earnings than ENGlobal.

Volatility and Risk

ENGlobal has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willdan Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ENGlobal and Willdan Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A Willdan Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Willdan Group has a consensus target price of $41.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.67%. Given Willdan Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Willdan Group is more favorable than ENGlobal.

Profitability

This table compares ENGlobal and Willdan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGlobal -8.47% -22.48% -16.69% Willdan Group 4.85% 15.67% 8.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of ENGlobal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Willdan Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of ENGlobal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Willdan Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Willdan Group beats ENGlobal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional services primarily to the energy industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management. The Automation segment provides services related to the design, fabrication, and implementation of process distributed control and analyzer systems, advanced automated data gathering systems, information technology, and electrical projects; and designs, assembles, integrates, and services control and instrumentation systems for applications in the energy and processing related industries. It serves petroleum refining, petrochemical, pipeline, production, process, and pulp and paper industries. In addition, this segment offers electrical and instrument installation, technical, maintenance and calibration, and repair services to government agencies, refineries, and petrochemical and process industries. ENGlobal Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at various levels of government primarily in the Unites States. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services, and Homeland Security Services. The Energy Efficiency Services segment offers comprehensive surveys, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services. The Engineering Services segment provides a range of engineering related services, such as building and safety, city engineering, code enforcement, development plan review and inspection, disaster recovery, geotechnical and earthquake engineering, landscape architecture, planning, program and construction management, contract staff support, structural engineering, surveying and mapping, traffic engineering and planning, transportation, and water resources services. The Public Finance Services segment offers district administration, financial consulting, and federal compliance services. The Homeland Security Services segment provides emergency preparedness planning, training, and exercises; and communications and technology services. The company serves public and governmental agencies, including cities, counties, redevelopment agencies, water districts, school districts, and universities; and state agencies and federal agencies, as well as various other special districts and agencies, private utilities and industry, and tribal governments. Willdan Group, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

