Comparing Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) & Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jerash Holdings (US) and Columbia Sportswear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Sportswear 0 8 8 0 2.50

Columbia Sportswear has a consensus price target of $91.31, suggesting a potential downside of 0.02%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Jerash Holdings (US).

Dividends

Jerash Holdings (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Columbia Sportswear pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Columbia Sportswear pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Columbia Sportswear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $69.29 million 1.25 $10.41 million N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $2.47 billion 2.56 $105.12 million $2.98 30.65

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Jerash Holdings (US).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.7% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 6.84% 16.08% 13.31% Columbia Sportswear 5.56% 15.43% 11.52%

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Jerash Holdings (US) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name. It also offers footwear products, including hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots, sandals, and casual shoes for men, women, and youth under the Columbia and SOREL brands. The company sells its products through wholesale distribution channels, direct-to-consumer channels, independent distributors, and licensees, as well as directly to consumers through its network of branded and outlet retail stores, and online. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 105 outlet retail stores and 24 branded retail stores in the United States; 119 concession-based, branded, outlet, and shop-in-shop locations in Japan; 162 concession-based, branded, outlet, and shop-in-shop locations in Korea; 24 outlet, shop-in-shop and concession-based locations, as well as 1 branded retail store in various locations in Western Europe; and 6 outlet retail stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

