Comparing Wilhelmina International (WHLM) and HPIL (HPIL)

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and HPIL (OTCMKTS:HPIL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of HPIL shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and HPIL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International 1.28% 1.05% 0.63% HPIL N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HPIL has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wilhelmina International and HPIL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A HPIL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wilhelmina International and HPIL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $73.20 million 0.47 $160,000.00 N/A N/A HPIL $30,000.00 8.08 -$7.55 million N/A N/A

Wilhelmina International has higher revenue and earnings than HPIL.

Summary

Wilhelmina International beats HPIL on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chicago, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About HPIL

HPIL Holding focuses on investing in public or private enterprises in various business sectors in the United States and internationally. It intends to invest in healthcare, energy, food, real estate, communications, and art and culture sectors. The company also intends to acquire intellectual properties and technologies for investment primarily in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. In addition, it offers consulting services, as well as develops products related to the brand license agreement. The company was formerly known as Trim Holding Group and changed its name to HPIL Holding in May 2012 to reflect its business operations. HPIL Holding was founded in 2004 and is based in Midland, Michigan. HPIL Holding is a subsidiary of GIOTOS Limited.

