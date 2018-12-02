Comparing WPX Energy (WPX) & GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (GEGYY)

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WPX Energy and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WPX Energy 0 1 25 1 3.00 GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

WPX Energy presently has a consensus target price of $23.31, suggesting a potential upside of 67.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of WPX Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WPX Energy and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WPX Energy -15.79% 0.76% 0.36% GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WPX Energy and GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WPX Energy $1.34 billion 4.39 -$16.00 million ($0.42) -33.21 GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR $228.90 million 0.00 $271.00 million $1.18 N/A

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WPX Energy. WPX Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

WPX Energy has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of -1.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WPX Energy beats GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 436 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable net working interest reserves of 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Genel Energy plc is a subsidiary of Cukurova Group.

