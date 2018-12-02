Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.18). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.17 million.

Several research firms have commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Harold S. Edwards acquired 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,749.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 560,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Bottiglieri acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $37,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,455,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 167,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 853,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 99,932.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 657,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 656,555 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,247,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 176,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.52. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.55.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.