Condensate (RAIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $591.00

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Condensate has a total market capitalization of $390,960.00 and $591.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Condensate has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Condensate coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.02236366 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008094 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007371 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000303 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000800 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001824 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00001954 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Condensate Profile

Condensate is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 410,171,891 coins. The official website for Condensate is condensate.co. Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain. The official message board for Condensate is www.rainblog.de.

Buying and Selling Condensate

Condensate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condensate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Condensate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Condensate using one of the exchanges listed above.

