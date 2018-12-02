Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.39 Million Position in Internap Corp (INAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,372 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.98% of Internap worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Internap by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Internap by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 78,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Internap by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Internap by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Internap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INAP opened at $5.97 on Friday. Internap Corp has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.24). Internap had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.65%. The company had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Internap Corp will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary M. Pfeiffer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $50,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,411.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $411,760. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

INAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Internap in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Internap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Internap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

