Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 59.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,075 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $3,902,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,408,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,087,500. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

