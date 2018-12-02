Contrasting Bandwidth (BAND) & Great Elm Capital Group (GEC)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.9% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and Great Elm Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $162.96 million 5.54 $5.97 million $0.49 95.22 Great Elm Capital Group $5.93 million 15.95 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bandwidth and Great Elm Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 1 5 0 2.83 Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bandwidth presently has a consensus target price of $45.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Bandwidth’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Great Elm Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Great Elm Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth 9.58% 4.99% 3.65% Great Elm Capital Group N/A -14.90% -7.38%

Summary

Bandwidth beats Great Elm Capital Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

