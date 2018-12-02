Contrasting Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B (BIO.B) & Pressure Biosciences (PBIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B (NYSE:BIO.B) and Pressure Biosciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class B alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pressure Biosciences has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Pressure Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B and Pressure Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A Pressure Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B and Pressure Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B 55.13% 3.72% 2.67% Pressure Biosciences -520.24% N/A -518.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B and Pressure Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B $2.16 billion 3.80 $122.24 million N/A N/A Pressure Biosciences $2.24 million 1.85 -$10.71 million N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B has higher revenue and earnings than Pressure Biosciences.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B beats Pressure Biosciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class B

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, sells and services reagents, apparatus and instruments used for biological research. The Clinical Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, sells and services automated test systems, informatics systems, test kits and specialized quality controls for the healthcare market. As of December 31, 2016, Bio-Rad sold more than 8,000 products and services to a client base, including scientific research, healthcare, education and government customers around the world.

About Pressure Biosciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops pressure cycling technology (PCT) solutions. Its PCT technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, such as cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. The company offers Barocycler instrumentations, including Barocycler 2320EXT, Barozyme-HT48, Barocycler NEP3229, HUB440, HUB880, and The Shredder SG3. It also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, the company offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT-MicroCaps, PCT-Micro-Pestle, PULSE Tubes, and BaroFlex 8-well Processing Strips, as well as application specific kits. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. serves researchers at academic laboratories; government agencies; and biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and other life sciences institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.