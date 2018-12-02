Contrasting Care.com (CRCM) and Mobetize (MPAY)

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) and Mobetize (OTCMKTS:MPAY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Care.com and Mobetize, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Care.com 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mobetize 0 0 0 0 N/A

Care.com presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.63%. Given Care.com’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Care.com is more favorable than Mobetize.

Risk and Volatility

Care.com has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobetize has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Care.com and Mobetize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Care.com 6.58% 13.15% 6.50% Mobetize -296.59% N/A -524.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Care.com and Mobetize’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Care.com $174.09 million 3.27 $10.66 million $0.27 66.37 Mobetize $440,000.00 38.45 -$1.44 million N/A N/A

Care.com has higher revenue and earnings than Mobetize.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Care.com shares are held by institutional investors. 30.9% of Care.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.2% of Mobetize shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Care.com beats Mobetize on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers. The company also provides caregivers with solutions to create personal profiles, describe their unique skills and experience, and otherwise differentiate and market themselves in a marketplace. In addition, it offers consumer payments solutions that provide families various options to manage their financial relationship with their caregiver, such as Care.com HomePay, a payroll and tax product for families that employ nannies, housekeepers, or other domestic employees, as well as peer-to-peer payments solution that enables families to make electronic payments to their caregivers using Website or mobile apps. Further, the company provides solutions for employers through [email protected]; and recruiting and marketing solutions for care-related businesses, as well as operates a community and content platform to host and manage parenting groups and forums. Care.com, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Mobetize Company Profile

Mobetize Corp. provides financial technology solutions and services to telecom and financial service providers in the United States and Canada. The company offers smartWallet, a solution that allows users to load funds in to their mobile wallet and access global mobile financial services; smartRemit, a mobile platform for money transfer solutions; smartCharge, which enables real time prepaid mobile top-ups to mobile phone and recharge transfers; and smartBill, a payments solution for bill payments to vendors. It also provides smartCard that enables users to move cleared funds from their smartWallet on to the MasterCard; and smartLoan digitized lending product that allows borrowers to apply for secured and unsecured loans to refinance credit card debt, student loans, weddings, or household projects. In addition, the company offers an online access to its customer relationship management and data analytics reporting systems for various transactions. Mobetize Corp. was founded in 2012 and is based in Blaine, Washington.

