Contrasting Jerrick Media (JMDA) and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE)

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jerrick Media and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerrick Media $100,000.00 65.76 -$8.75 million N/A N/A Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt $10.98 million 2.86 $22.78 million $0.82 10.06

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has higher revenue and earnings than Jerrick Media.

Profitability

This table compares Jerrick Media and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerrick Media N/A N/A -5,609.03% Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt 93.82% 16.11% 13.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jerrick Media and Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerrick Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt 0 0 2 0 3.00

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.88%. Given Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt is more favorable than Jerrick Media.

Risk & Volatility

Jerrick Media has a beta of -2.28, meaning that its share price is 328% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.6% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt beats Jerrick Media on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerrick Media

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities. Vocal is architected to enable targeted marketing of branded content and e-commerce opportunities, engineered by its in-house creative agency, Vocal for Brands. Jerrick is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels. The company also distributes movies and television series to consumers through license agreements in various media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD, and new digital media platforms; and owns the copyright/long-term distribution rights to approximately 1,200 television series and feature films. In addition, it creates and distributes video content under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC.

