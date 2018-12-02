Copico Market Capitalization Hits $35,125.00 (XCPO)

Copico (CURRENCY:XCPO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Copico coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Copico has a market capitalization of $35,125.00 and $0.00 worth of Copico was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Copico has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00040967 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00005790 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000550 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Copico

Copico is a coin. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Copico’s total supply is 22,940,540 coins and its circulating supply is 15,746,668 coins. Copico’s official Twitter account is @teamcopico. The official website for Copico is www.copico.io. The Reddit community for Copico is /r/copico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Copico Coin Trading

Copico can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Copico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Copico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Copico using one of the exchanges listed above.

