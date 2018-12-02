COPYTRACK (CPY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One COPYTRACK token can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. COPYTRACK has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $68.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COPYTRACK has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.02406370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00128083 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00195095 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.53 or 0.09487335 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About COPYTRACK

COPYTRACK launched on December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,167,405 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official message board is steemit.com/@copytrackhq. COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. COPYTRACK’s official website is copytrack.io.

Buying and Selling COPYTRACK

COPYTRACK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COPYTRACK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COPYTRACK using one of the exchanges listed above.

