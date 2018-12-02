Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (CMT) CEO Purchases $100,001.30 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall purchased 13,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $100,001.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,312.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $7.80 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 36,920 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molds fiberglass reinforced plastics. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, and resin transfer molding.

