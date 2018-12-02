Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.5% of Godsey & Gibb Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard M. Libenson sold 2,049 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $458,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 6,600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.88, for a total transaction of $1,490,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,658.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,312 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,272 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $260.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America set a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.94.

Shares of COST opened at $231.28 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $173.54 and a 1-year high of $245.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $44.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 33.38%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

