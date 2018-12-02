Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,105,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.50% of Cousins Properties worth $18,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 15,919.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.91 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/cousins-properties-inc-cuz-shares-bought-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.