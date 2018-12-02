Covia (CVIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Covia Holdings Corporation provides metal mining services. The Company produces low-iron nepheline syenite for glass, ceramics, paints, and plastics as well as offers quartz proppants for oil and natural gas simulation and recovery. It serves agriculture, construction, environment and sports sectors primarily in the United States. Covia Holdings Corporation is based in New Canaan, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Covia from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Covia from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Covia in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Covia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Covia from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Covia stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Covia has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $523.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director William E. Conway bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Covia in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Covia by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covia in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Covia in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

About Covia

There is no company description available for Covia Holdings Corp.

