CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0124 on Top Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $4.67 million and $113,518.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CPChain Token Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

