CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of CRA International worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $109,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $757,368 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $48.75 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.98.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. CRA International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $103.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. CRA International’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through critical business strategy and performance-related issues.

