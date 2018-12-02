Credit Acceptance (CACC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

CACC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $362.71.

Shares of CACC opened at $409.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 36.75 and a current ratio of 36.75. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $467.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.10, for a total value of $2,065,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,818 shares of company stock worth $15,431,423. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 19.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 13.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 32.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

