Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,266 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,796,000 after buying an additional 591,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,069,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,142,000 after buying an additional 186,018 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,196,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,157,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 3.14. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.14.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 410.68% and a negative return on equity of 53.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,572,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,284 shares of company stock worth $1,963,335 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

