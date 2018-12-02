Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,801 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,801 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $23,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $156,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.15. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.80.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $256.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.11%.

In related news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $967,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,157,280.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Citigroup set a $98.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $99.00 to $100.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

WARNING: “Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,801 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/credit-suisse-ag-sells-20801-shares-of-equity-lifestyle-properties-inc-els.html.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 22, 2018, we own or have an interest in 411 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,847 sites.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.