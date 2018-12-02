CRH Medical Corp (CRHM) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217,234 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.49% of CRH Medical worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRHM. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CRH Medical by 720.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in CRH Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 120,800 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH Medical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after buying an additional 998,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded CRH Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM opened at $3.49 on Friday. CRH Medical Corp has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

