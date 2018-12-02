Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Shares of CRSP opened at $38.33 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.33). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 331.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 107.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 47,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 114.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

