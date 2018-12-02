Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Comerica (CMA) Share Price

Press coverage about Comerica (NYSE:CMA) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Comerica earned a coverage optimism score of -2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.26.

NYSE CMA opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. Comerica has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Business Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication.

