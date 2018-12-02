Critical Review: Baozun (BZUN) & dELiA*s (DLIAQ)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and dELiA*s (OTCMKTS:DLIAQ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Baozun and dELiA*s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 0 1 0 3.00 dELiA*s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baozun presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.75%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than dELiA*s.

Risk & Volatility

Baozun has a beta of 3.62, indicating that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, dELiA*s has a beta of 3.96, indicating that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and dELiA*s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 4.80% 12.09% 7.32% dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baozun and dELiA*s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $637.66 million 3.06 $32.10 million $0.55 64.13 dELiA*s N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than dELiA*s.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of dELiA*s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baozun beats dELiA*s on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc. provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment. The company also operates Maikefeng mobile application that offers various branded products. It serves brand partners in the apparel, appliances, electronics, home and furnishings, food and health products, cosmetics, fast moving consumer goods, insurance, automobile, and mother and baby categories. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

dELiA*s Company Profile

dELiA*s, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retail company, primarily marketing to teenage girls in the United States. The company sells various product categories to consumers through its Website, direct mail catalogs, and retail stores. It develops, markets, and sells a collection of apparel, dresses, swimwear, footwear, outerwear, and accessories primarily for teenage girls under the dELiA*s name. As of May 3, 2014, the company operated 99 stores. It also develops, markets, and sells third-party brands. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

