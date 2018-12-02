Critical Review: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) & Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Lamar Advertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $857.35 million 11.38 $289.91 million $5.91 22.35 Lamar Advertising $1.54 billion 4.90 $317.67 million $5.05 15.02

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Realty Investment Trust. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 2 12 0 2.86 Lamar Advertising 1 3 1 0 2.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $137.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.84%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $76.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 26.33% 10.65% 3.79% Lamar Advertising 18.57% 27.51% 7.16%

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years and Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Lamar Advertising on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in approximately 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 2,900 displays.

