Critical Survey: Open Text (OTEX) & Intelligent Content Enterprises (NVSIF)

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) and Intelligent Content Enterprises (OTCMKTS:NVSIF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Open Text pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Intelligent Content Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Open Text pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Open Text has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Open Text and Intelligent Content Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Open Text $2.82 billion 3.27 $242.22 million $0.91 37.70 Intelligent Content Enterprises $20,000.00 56.08 -$1.58 million N/A N/A

Open Text has higher revenue and earnings than Intelligent Content Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Open Text and Intelligent Content Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Open Text 8.51% 7.99% 3.81% Intelligent Content Enterprises N/A N/A -5,311.11%

Risk and Volatility

Open Text has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Content Enterprises has a beta of -1282.02, meaning that its stock price is 128,302% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Open Text shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Open Text shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Open Text and Intelligent Content Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Open Text 0 1 7 0 2.88 Intelligent Content Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Open Text presently has a consensus price target of $45.89, indicating a potential upside of 33.75%. Given Open Text’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Open Text is more favorable than Intelligent Content Enterprises.

Summary

Open Text beats Intelligent Content Enterprises on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk. It also provides business network solutions comprising business-to-business integration services, such as secure mail, large file transfer, fax, and electronic data interchange within a single platform; analytics solutions; and forensic security and automated cyber risk management software service. In addition, the company provides customer support programs that include access to software upgrades, a knowledge base, discussions, product information, and an online mechanism to post and review trouble tickets. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting and learning services relating for the implementation, training, and integration of its licensed product offerings into the customers' systems; and cloud services that allow its customers to make use of its OpenText software, services, and content over Internet enabled networks. The company serves organizations, mid-market companies, and government agencies worldwide. It has strategic partnerships with SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Corporation, Accenture plc, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and others. Open Text Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Intelligent Content Enterprises Company Profile

Intelligent Content Enterprises Inc. (ICE) is a media and Internet company that focuses on the experience of the user, creating brands, products and destinations globally, regionally and by language providing an informative, entertaining and engaging look at content. The Company focuses on Content Distribution, Creation, Management, Advertising services and Technologies. Its business units comprise Digital Widget Factory Inc. and ICE Studio Productions Inc. Through its intelligent content technology, ICE’s DWF platform evaluates user engagement and site follow through and based on those assessments recommends, which content channels achieve the popularity standards of a standalone DWF site and then recommends their launch to the expanding portfolio of DWF Websites and can push content, including video throughout the portfolio. Digital Widget Factory Inc.’s primary Web and mobile site offering, www.digiwidgy.com, provides daily content on various news and entertainment-based subjects.

