Cryptonex (CNX) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Cryptonex has a market cap of $68.43 million and $6.48 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00029374 BTC on exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.02400628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00128473 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00195436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.87 or 0.09538840 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,024,585 coins and its circulating supply is 55,575,860 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

