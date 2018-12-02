Cryptonite (XCN) Price Reaches $0.0005

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Cryptonite has a market cap of $347,514.00 and approximately $412.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.49 or 0.02821654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.04187808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00819395 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.01445989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00123491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.01895330 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00437727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin.

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.