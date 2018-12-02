CSP (CSPI) and Verint Systems (VRNT) Head-To-Head Survey

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP -0.43% 5.89% 1.95% Verint Systems 3.29% 11.69% 5.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSP and Verint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $111.48 million 0.42 $2.50 million N/A N/A Verint Systems $1.14 billion 2.60 -$6.62 million $1.77 25.67

CSP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verint Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CSP and Verint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A Verint Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00

Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $55.70, indicating a potential upside of 22.61%. Given Verint Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than CSP.

Volatility and Risk

CSP has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CSP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Verint Systems does not pay a dividend. CSP has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of CSP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of CSP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verint Systems beats CSP on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT Infrastructure, collaboration and resale, security, and backup and replication. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions. The company's Cyber Intelligence Solutions segment offers cyber security solutions; intelligence fusion center and Web and social intelligence software that enables collection, fusion, and analysis of data from the Web; network intelligence suite, which generates critical intelligence of data captured from various network and open sources; and situational intelligence software enables security organizations to fuse, analyze, and report information, as well as take action on risks, alarms, and incidents. The company also offers a range of customer services, including implementation and training, consulting and managed, and maintenance support services. It sells its solutions through its direct sales team; and through indirect channels, such as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

