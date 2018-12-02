Cubic (CUB) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CUB. ValuEngine cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cubic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $61.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cubic has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.27). Cubic had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $379.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cubic news, Director David F. Melcher bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cubic by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

