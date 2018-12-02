Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,119,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,966 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $309,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Cummins by 5,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 604.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.89.

NYSE:CMI opened at $151.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.72 and a 1 year high of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total transaction of $76,788.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,044.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $111,321.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,111.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,754. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

