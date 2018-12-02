Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Stake Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,552,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,771,000 after acquiring an additional 313,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,551,000 after purchasing an additional 91,724 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 544,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,589,000 after purchasing an additional 192,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,465,000 after purchasing an additional 362,551 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

In other news, VP Tom P. Quinly sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $230,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,999.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner purchased 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.16 per share, with a total value of $50,365.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,050.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $143.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.27 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

