CVS Health Corp (CVS) Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $7.05 Per Share

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2019 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,681,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,197,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,998,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,069,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,367,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,473 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,659,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,072,039,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,694,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $2,015,990.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,292.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,565 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

