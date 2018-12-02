CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Research Coverage Started at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $13.24 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTMX. ValuEngine lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,184. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.46.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a negative return on equity of 65.03%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $285,316.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,578 shares of company stock worth $550,757 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 739.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,327,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,774,000 after purchasing an additional 900,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 658.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,472,000 after buying an additional 773,080 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 38.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,661,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,242,000 after buying an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,755,000 after buying an additional 716,096 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

