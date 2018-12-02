Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce sales of $6.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.61 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $4.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $22.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $23.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $31.95 million, with estimates ranging from $27.68 million to $35.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 90.18% and a negative net margin of 70.97%.

CTSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cytosorbents presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

In related news, CEO Phillip P. Chan sold 5,787 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $85,936.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,936 shares of company stock worth $291,745 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth $129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $119,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth $147,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.46 million, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 0.62. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

