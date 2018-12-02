D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $299,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 114.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period.

FFTY stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $38.79.

