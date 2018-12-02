D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa grew its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,285,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,337,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,821,000 after buying an additional 1,096,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 716,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,392,000 after buying an additional 673,339 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,118,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,846,000 after buying an additional 667,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,851,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.26.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.67%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Wedbush set a $43.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

