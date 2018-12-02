Daimler (DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, equinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

DDAIF opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. Daimler has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $46.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Daimler will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

