Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th.
Daktronics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Daktronics has a payout ratio of 77.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $401.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.01.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $172.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Daktronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DAKT. BidaskClub raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Singular Research lowered their price objective on shares of Daktronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.
In other news, Chairman Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 295,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,956.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheila Mae Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $31,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,660.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
