Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th.

Daktronics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Daktronics has a payout ratio of 77.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Daktronics has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $401.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $172.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Daktronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAKT. BidaskClub raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Singular Research lowered their price objective on shares of Daktronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other news, Chairman Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 295,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,956.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheila Mae Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $31,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,660.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/daktronics-inc-dakt-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-7th.html.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.