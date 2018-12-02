DAO.Casino Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO.Casino has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $183.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

