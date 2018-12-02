Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DQ. Roth Capital raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 554.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DQ opened at $26.12 on Friday. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $273.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.68. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

