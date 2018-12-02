Darcrus Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAR)

Darcrus (CURRENCY:DAR) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Darcrus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Darcrus has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Darcrus has a market cap of $596,609.00 and $0.00 worth of Darcrus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.02429383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00126832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00193739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.05 or 0.09385073 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Darcrus Token Profile

Darcrus’ launch date was December 12th, 2016. Darcrus’ total supply is 13,600,388 tokens. Darcrus’ official Twitter account is @darcrus. Darcrus’ official website is darcr.us.

Buying and Selling Darcrus

Darcrus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Darcrus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Darcrus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Darcrus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

